24 killed in Nepal bus accident9 min ago

24 killed in Nepal bus accident

Kathmandu, Mar 9: At least 24 people were killed and 41 others injured today when a bus veered off the road and plunged down about 200 metres from a highway in western Nepal. The accident took place in Jajarkot district when the bus carrying more than 60 people, passing through rough terrain, skidded off the road and plunged down.

