20 year old Israeli tourist found dead in Nepal hotel

1 hr ago

Elad Cooper, 20, form Or Yehuda, was found dead in a hotel in the city of Pokhara in Nepal. The Foreign Ministry confirmed the fact of his death, and the Israeli Embassy in Kathmandu and the Department of Israelis abroad are helping the family in returning his body to Israel.

Chicago, IL

