1,295 motorcyclists arrested in Nepal on Holi

Kathmandu, March 12 At least 1,295 motorcyclists were arrested for violating traffic rules in the Nepali capital during the Hindu festival of Holi here on Sunday, Kathmandu Valley traffic police office said. While 694 people were freed after facing action, 596 people remained in police custody.

Chicago, IL

