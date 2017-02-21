West Lothian teachers connect classro...

West Lothian teachers connect classrooms with Nepal school

18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

Two West Lothian teachers have forged a new relationship with a Nepalese school as part of a global education programme. Karen Rojboonthueng and Verity Whiteside from Letham Primary School in Livingston have helped create a partnership with Chandeswari Secondary School in Nepal as part of Connecting Classrooms.

Chicago, IL

