UEA launches new programme to address international inequalities in adult education
A major new research programme will be launched today at the University of East Anglia to help improve understanding about how adult learning can address inequalities in the poorest communities of the world. The university has been invited by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to join its prestigious University Network and establish the first UNESCO Chair in Adult Literacy and Learning for Social Transformation.
