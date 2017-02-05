Two thirds of Nepal's total FDI comes from China in 1st half of FY
Nepal received more than two thirds of the total foreign direct investment pledges from China during the first half of the current fiscal year that began in mid-July, according to data from Nepal's Department of Industries . According to the DoI statistics, Nepal received investment pledge of 51.77 million U.S. dollars from China during the first half of the current fiscal year.
