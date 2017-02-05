Two thirds of Nepal's total FDI comes...

Two thirds of Nepal's total FDI comes from China in 1st half of FY

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Nepal received more than two thirds of the total foreign direct investment pledges from China during the first half of the current fiscal year that began in mid-July, according to data from Nepal's Department of Industries . According to the DoI statistics, Nepal received investment pledge of 51.77 million U.S. dollars from China during the first half of the current fiscal year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,017 • Total comments across all topics: 278,579,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC