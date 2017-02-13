Two Nepali students feared drowned off Sydney beach
Sydney [Australia], Feb. 14 : Sydney's Marouba Beach witnessed a tragedy on Tuesday, when it was reported that two Nepali students had drowned. The Kathmandu Post quoted local police, as saying that the body of one of the Nepali students has been found, while the body of the second student is still missing.
