Two China-made planes formally handed over to Nepal

Beijing [China], Feb. 9 : Nepal Airlines Corporation has formally received two new aircrafts from Chinese supplier, AVIC International Holding, to add to its domestic fleet. With addition of two new Chinese planes, one 56-seater MA60 and another Y-12e, the NAC has now majority of its planes made in China.

