Today in Pictures, Feb 21, 2017

Monday Feb 20 Read more: The Straits Times

Casualties from the ongoing Syrian conflicts in Damascus, a lady floats in the Dead Sea in Ein Bokeq, Israel, and Oscar statues spray painted ahead of the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California. These and more from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Straits Times.

