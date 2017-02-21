Television review: Endearing Christy just the ticket for busman's holiday to Nepal
The documentary series has returned, and its second offering - which aired on Monday night - saw Dublin Bus driver Christy Carey travel 7,000km to Kathmandu for a busman's holiday of the life-changing variety. http://www.independent.ie/entertainment/television/tv-reviews/television-review-endearing-christy-just-the-ticket-for-busmans-holiday-to-nepal-35477783.html Last year, RTA< plucked street-sweeper Mark Crosbie from the mean streets of Dublin's Temple Bar and transplanted him to the decidedly meaner streets of Manila for the first instalment of Toughest Place to Be .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
