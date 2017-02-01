Sunday Series Features Talk about Day...

Sunday Series Features Talk about Day-to-day Life in Nepal

The Sunday Afternoons at the EAC series, a winter offering of informal and interactive programs every Sunday at 3 pm at Eastport Arts Center, will present a program about day-to-day life in Nepal by Ankit Dhakal and Ashley Hinson Dhakal on Sunday, February 12. Attendees will hear a brief overview of Nepal, and learn about Nepali customs, rituals, family relationship, and also what it's like to be a foreigner welcomed into a Nepali family. Ankit Dhakal is a lawyer trained in international law and human rights.

Chicago, IL

