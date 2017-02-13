Stamping Out Financial Crime in Kathmandu
It's not often that we enter a greenfield market that is just on the cusp of significant growth, but earlier this month FICO announced its entry in the Nepalese financial market . Nepal is looking to grow its economy and the government recently called for enhanced risk management compliance capabilities to help combat cases of financial crime in the country.
