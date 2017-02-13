Stamping Out Financial Crime in Kathm...

Stamping Out Financial Crime in Kathmandu

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Dixie's blog

It's not often that we enter a greenfield market that is just on the cusp of significant growth, but earlier this month FICO announced its entry in the Nepalese financial market . Nepal is looking to grow its economy and the government recently called for enhanced risk management compliance capabilities to help combat cases of financial crime in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dixie's blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC