Senior BIMSTEC officials meet in Kathmandu, Nepal plans to hold summit in 2017

Kathmandu, Feb 7 : The 17th session of BIMSTEC senior officials' meeting, being held in Kathmandu, Nepal, is likely to decide on the date of the fourth summit on Tuesday, according to media reports. The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation countries includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

