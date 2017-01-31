Scottish charity rebuilds earthquake-hit Nepal village
The village of Archanbas, situated on a remote hillside in the Gorkha District of Nepal, was completed destroyed by the massive earthquake in 2015. The small and remote community had little chance of being reached by the bigger charities or the Government's reconstruction plans.
