Ruling alliance not to wait for Morcha consensus to announce poll date
By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb.20 : The ruling alliance of present government Nepali Congress and the Maoist Center has decided not to wait for agitating parties consensus over announcing the date for polls. The meeting between the two parties which was held in Prime Ministers Governmental Residence on Sunday decided not to wait for "Morcha's" consensus on announcing the date for polls.
