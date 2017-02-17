Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu in Nepal to attend infrastructure summit20 min ago

Kathmandu, Feb 19: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has arrived in Nepal for a three-day visit during which he will attend an infrastructure summit which he said was crucial for accelerating the himalayan nation's economic growth. Prabhu arrived here yesterday to attend the 'Nepal Infrastructure Summit 2017', organised by the Confederation of Nepalese Industries in association with the Nepal government and Youth Community for Nepalese Contractors to be held between February 19-20.

