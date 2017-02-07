Prime suspect in Kanpur train acciden...

Prime suspect in Kanpur train accident arrested in Nepal

Kathmandu: One of the key suspects in the Kanpur train derailment in November has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here after being deported from Dubai. A special team of Nepal Police arrested Samshul Hoda along with three others.

