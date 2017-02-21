PM Modi: Kanpur train accident was co...

PM Modi: Kanpur train accident was conspiracy from across the border

Nepalese national Shamshul Hoda, an alleged ISI agent and prime suspect in the accident, was held on February 7 in Kathmandu Speaking at a rally at Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Kanpur train tragedy a conspiracy. GONDA : The Kanpur train tragedy in which 150 people were killed, was a "conspiracy" and the perpetrators carried it out "sitting across the border" in Nepal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

