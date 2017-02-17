Parties scared of election are opposi...

Parties scared of election are opposing it, claims Madhav Nepal

By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb. 21: Opposition CPN- UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has said forces scared of election are opposing it. In an interview given to ANI in Kathmandu, Nepal claimed parties not having the strength to go to the people are opposing the election.

Chicago, IL

