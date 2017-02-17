Parties scared of election are opposing it, claims Madhav Nepal
By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb. 21: Opposition CPN- UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has said forces scared of election are opposing it. In an interview given to ANI in Kathmandu, Nepal claimed parties not having the strength to go to the people are opposing the election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC