No poll dates before end of Amendment Bill debate: Dahal's advisor
Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb. 3 : Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's chief political advisor Chakrapani Khanal on Saturday said the government would not announce local poll dates unless the Constitution Amendment Bill is finalised. Khanal said that the Prime Minister had already assured leaders of the agitating Madhes-centric parties that the dates would be announced only after finalising the bill tabled at the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC