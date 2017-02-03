No poll dates before end of Amendment Bill debate: Dahal's advisor

Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb. 3 : Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's chief political advisor Chakrapani Khanal on Saturday said the government would not announce local poll dates unless the Constitution Amendment Bill is finalised. Khanal said that the Prime Minister had already assured leaders of the agitating Madhes-centric parties that the dates would be announced only after finalising the bill tabled at the House.

