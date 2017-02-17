Nepali women row against tide of disc...

Nepali women row against tide of discrimination

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Iol.co.za

Batuli Bhujel weaves deftly through the colourful wooden boats and paddles into the shore of Phewa Lake in west Nepal, stepping lightly out of her boat and steadying it as she helps her young passengers off. For years, Bhujel has paddled tourists out at dawn to be rewarded with majestic views of the snow-capped Himalayas reflected in the glassy waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,008,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC