Nepali Congress and UDMF engage in meeting as time looms

By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb.6 : Nepal's largest party the Nepali Congress and United Madhesi Democratic Front leaders held discussion over the amendment and local elections on Sunday. The meeting which was held in NC Congress residence in Budhanilkantha had talks over the issue of passing amendment bill tabled in the parliament and holding the local election.

Chicago, IL

