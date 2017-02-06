Nepalese girls attend Bel Bibaha cere...

Nepalese girls attend Bel Bibaha ceremony in Kathmandu

A girl from Newar community offers prayers during a Bel Bibaha ceremony in Kathmandu, capital of Nepal, Feb. 5, 2017. Bel Bibaha, or Ihi, is a marriage ceremony in the Newar community of Nepal in which pre-adolescent girls are "married" to the bael fruit .

Chicago, IL

