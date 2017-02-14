Nepal unveils plan to connect Everest...

Nepal unveils plan to connect Everest Base Camp with free broadband

5 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb.15 : Nepal Telecommunications Authority has unveiled its plan to connect the Everest Base Camp and the famous Annapurna Trekking Route with free broadband. The plan to connect the Everest Base Camp with broadband falls under the plan to connect all the district headquarters of Nepal with broadband informed the chief of Nepal Telecommunications Authority Chief, Digamber Jha.

