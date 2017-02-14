Nepal unveils plan to connect Everest Base Camp with free broadband
Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb.15 : Nepal Telecommunications Authority has unveiled its plan to connect the Everest Base Camp and the famous Annapurna Trekking Route with free broadband. The plan to connect the Everest Base Camp with broadband falls under the plan to connect all the district headquarters of Nepal with broadband informed the chief of Nepal Telecommunications Authority Chief, Digamber Jha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC