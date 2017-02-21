Nepal: UML 'allows' House to deliberate over Constitution Amendment Bill

Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb. 24 : Deliberations on the Constitution Amendment Bill finally started on Thursday, almost three months after it was registered at the Parliament Secretariat and a month and a half after it was tabled in Parliament, following the main opposition CPN-UML's decision to stay neutral. This comes as earlier during a meeting between Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Onasari Gharti and UML chairman KP Sharma Oli, it was decided that UML would let deliberations on the Constitution Amendment Bill move forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.