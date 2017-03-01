Nepal to organise international investment summit on March 2-317 min ago
Kathmandu, Feb 26 A number of Indian and Chinese companies will participate in an international summit in Nepal next week that aims to position the landlocked country as an attractive investment hub. The Nepal Investment Summit 2017 in Kathmandu on March 2-3 will see the participation of nearly 250 companies from about two dozen countries, Ministry for Industry Nabindra Raj Joshi told reporters here today.
