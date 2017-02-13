Nepal prints banknotes in China
Kathmandu, Feb 14 - China has printed and delivered Nepal's 1,000 rupee notes. The Himalayan nation has received 24 million 1,000 rupee notes printed by China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp, Xinhua news agency reported.
