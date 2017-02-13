Nepal President urges political parties to go for polls
Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb.14 : Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has warned leaders of all political parties that the nation faces a possible constitutional crisis if they do not go in for elections at the earliest. In a meeting held with these leaders at Sheetal Niwas, her official residence, President Bhandhari reminded them on Monday of their constitutional duties, obligations and responsibilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC