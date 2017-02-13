Nepal President urges political parties to go for polls

Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb.14 : Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has warned leaders of all political parties that the nation faces a possible constitutional crisis if they do not go in for elections at the earliest. In a meeting held with these leaders at Sheetal Niwas, her official residence, President Bhandhari reminded them on Monday of their constitutional duties, obligations and responsibilities.

