Nepal police arrests Madhes activist C K Raut

Friday Feb 3

C K Raut, who does not belong to any existing political party in the country, has been leading a clandestine alliance for Madhes and lobbying for international support. A day after a prominent civil society leader, Krishna Pahari, came down heavily on Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi for being an alleged collaborator of secessionist forces, the police arrested C K Raut who has been advocating an independent Madhes carved out of Nepal, on Thursday.

