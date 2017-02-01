Nepal police arrest Madhesi activist1 hour ago

Kathmandu, Feb 2 Nepal police today arrested a prominent Madhesi activist who has been advocating an independent Madhes, for allegedly committing "organised crime against the state". CK Raut, who is active in the tarai demanding that the southern plains be separated from Nepal, was arrested at a time when the government was being criticised for doing nothing to those who have been openly talking about disintegrating the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.