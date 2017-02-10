Nepal PM urges Oli not to doubt govt's plan on holding elections

Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb. 10 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also the Chairman of CPN , has urged Communist Party of Nepal Chairman KP Sharma Oli not to express doubts over the holding of local elections on time. The two leaders held a meeting on Friday at the residence of CPN leader Narayankaji Shrestha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.