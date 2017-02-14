Nepal, India to finalize DPR for 400 kVA Butwal-Gorakhpur power line
Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb. 15 : Nepal and India have agreed to finalize the detailed project report of the proposed Butwal-Gorakhpur cross-border transmission line prepared by a technical team representing both countries. The Joint Steering Committee meetings at the secretary and joint secretary levels held on Monday and Tuesday agreed to finalize the DPR of 400kVA power line after consulting with experts and stakeholders of the respective countries, reports the Kathmandu Post.
