Nepal-India border sealed for 72 hours

5 hrs ago

Kathmandu, Feb 13 - The Nepal-India border points in Kanchanpur district were sealed for 72 hours since Sunday evening in view of the elections in the border states of India. The western points Gaddachauki and Brahmadev were closed since Sunday evening and the Dodhara Chandani and Belauri points will be sealed from Monday evening, the Himalayan Times reported.

Chicago, IL

