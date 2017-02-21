Nepal: H5N1 detected in Pokhara

The bird flu causative virus was detected and confirmed while testing the chickens and ducks of one Mina Pariyar of Khaltemasini-18, Pokhara. Local authority has declared Khaltemasini and its vicinity as infected zone and called on concerned stakeholders to halt the transportation and distribution of birds.

Chicago, IL

