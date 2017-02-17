Nepal Govt.'s meeting with UDMF ends sans agreement
Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb. 19 : Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's government's attempt to bring agitating parties to the negotiating table for an agreement on when to hold elections has ended with a no- no agreement. Dahal, who is in intention to declare the date for local polls on Sunday, had called all the leaders of agitating United Democratic Madhesi Front and the Federal Alliance on Saturday to bring them to the table of agreement to announce the election date.
