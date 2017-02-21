Nepal experiences two aftershocks pos...

Nepal experiences two aftershocks post Gorkha region quake

Kathmandu , Feb. 27: The National Seismological Centre of Nepal recorded two aftershocks post the Gorkha region earthquake on Monday. According to Ekantipur, the earthquake reportedly had its epicentre 166 km from Mugu in Nepal.

Chicago, IL

