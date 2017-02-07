Nepal Elections will be held in time,...

Nepal Elections will be held in time, no need to doubt, says PM Dahal

By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb.8 : With the delay in the announcement of the date for holding the election and doubts rising over the government's intention, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal a.k.a. Prachanda has claimed that elections will be held soon. Dahal claimed his government intends to hold the election on time.

Chicago, IL

