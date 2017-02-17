Nepal: Election Commission under confusion regarding local polls
By Binod Prasad Adhikari, Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb. 17 : It's been long that the Election Commission of Nepal has been making preparations for holding the local polls, but it is yet to receive the date and the law regarding the political parties. The Election Commission needs law regarding the control of political parties to make them abide the same.
