Nepal education ministry officials to take Chinese language course

Government officials from Nepal's Ministry of Education will start to learn Chinese language from Monday to enhance their understanding about China. Some 25 officials took part in the opening ceremony of Chinese language course organized by the Chinese Embassy in Nepal.

