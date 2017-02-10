Nepal discovers new species of bird

Nepal discovers new species of bird

Kathmandu, Feb 11 - Nepal has recorded a new species of bird from upper Dolpa, the largest district of the mid-western development region. Organising a press meet here on Friday, discovery of a single individual of Rufous-tailed Rock Thrush Monticola saxitilis was made public, Xinhua news agency reported.

