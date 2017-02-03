Nepal: Committee formed to draft new ...

Nepal: Committee formed to draft new media laws

Feb. 4

Kathmandu [Nepal], Feb. 4 : Nepalese Minister for Information and Communications, Surendra Kumar Karki, said on Saturday that a recommendation committee has been formed for drafting new media laws in conformity with the National Media Policy, 2016. Speaking at a press meet, Karki said, "Similarly, an initiative has been taken to establish an Information Hub at the Department of Information with an objective of circulating all kinds of information from a single point.

Chicago, IL

