Nepal arrests 37 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry
Kathmandu, Feb 5 - Thirty-seven Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested on Sunday from Thamel, Kathmandu's tourist hub, for illegally entering Nepal, police said. Somendra Singh Rathaur, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Sorukhutte police station, told local media that the police have launched a probe against those detained Bangladeshi nationals, Xinhua reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC