Nepal arrests 37 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry

Kathmandu, Feb 5 - Thirty-seven Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested on Sunday from Thamel, Kathmandu's tourist hub, for illegally entering Nepal, police said. Somendra Singh Rathaur, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Sorukhutte police station, told local media that the police have launched a probe against those detained Bangladeshi nationals, Xinhua reported.

