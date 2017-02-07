Nepal Airlines To Add Flights Frequen...

Nepal Airlines To Add Flights Frequency To Malaysia

By Yuba Nath Lamsal KATHMANDU, Feb 7 -- Nepal Airlines Corporation plans to increase flight frequency to Kuala Lumpur and other key destinations like Hong Kong and Doha in Qatar, apart from launching four new destinations namely Seoul in South Korea, Tokyo, Japan and Dammam, Saudi Arabia. NAC, Nepal's state owned airlines, plans to increase flight frequency on Kathmandu- Kuala Lumpur route from the present three flights a week, NAC managing director Sugat Ratna Kansakar said.

Chicago, IL

