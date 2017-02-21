Nepal: 300 fowls culled in H5N1 'flu infected area'

Local authorities slaughtered around 300 fowls and destroyed poultry products at Khaltemasina area in Pokhara-18 after laboratory tests confirmed H5N1 influenza virus in a poultry farm in the area. According to Thagendra Prasad Aryal, information officer at the District Livestock Services Office , a rapid response team slaughtered 252 chickens and 41 ducks reared in two dozen farms in "bird flu infected area" on Saturday and Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.