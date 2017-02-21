Nepal: 300 fowls culled in H5N1 'flu infected area'
Local authorities slaughtered around 300 fowls and destroyed poultry products at Khaltemasina area in Pokhara-18 after laboratory tests confirmed H5N1 influenza virus in a poultry farm in the area. According to Thagendra Prasad Aryal, information officer at the District Livestock Services Office , a rapid response team slaughtered 252 chickens and 41 ducks reared in two dozen farms in "bird flu infected area" on Saturday and Sunday.
