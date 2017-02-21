Nepal: 300 fowls culled in H5N1 'flu ...

Nepal: 300 fowls culled in H5N1 'flu infected area'

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

Local authorities slaughtered around 300 fowls and destroyed poultry products at Khaltemasina area in Pokhara-18 after laboratory tests confirmed H5N1 influenza virus in a poultry farm in the area. According to Thagendra Prasad Aryal, information officer at the District Livestock Services Office , a rapid response team slaughtered 252 chickens and 41 ducks reared in two dozen farms in "bird flu infected area" on Saturday and Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,396 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC