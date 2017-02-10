Mount Everest Base Camp Is Getting Free Wi-Fi
Either way, you won't have to worry next time you hike , that is), because the Nepalese government is creating two free Wi-Fi zones. At 17,600 feet, it's the highest free Wi-Fi has ever been available, according to the While the Wi-Fi access will mean plenty of Snapchats, posts, and pics from base camp, its purpose is to ease communication during rescue missions.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
