Mount Everest Base Camp Is Getting Fr...

Mount Everest Base Camp Is Getting Free Wi-Fi

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Conde Nast Traveler

Either way, you won't have to worry next time you hike , that is), because the Nepalese government is creating two free Wi-Fi zones. At 17,600 feet, it's the highest free Wi-Fi has ever been available, according to the While the Wi-Fi access will mean plenty of Snapchats, posts, and pics from base camp, its purpose is to ease communication during rescue missions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Conde Nast Traveler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,754,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC