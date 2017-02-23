Maha Shivaratri 2017: When is it, what is it and why is it celebrated?

An Indian Hindu devotee of the deity Shiva holds a human bone in his mouth during a religious procession to mark the Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri in Allahabad on 7 March 2016 In every luni-solar month of the Hindu calendar, there is a Shivratri on the 13th night and 14th day, but the biggest celebration of the Hindu god Shiva comes once a year, in late winter - either in February or March - and before spring arrives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.