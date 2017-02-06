Kathmandu Ranks As One Of World's Most Polluted Cities
Nepal's capital Kathmandu has been ranked as one of the world's worst polluted cities in terms of air quality. Out of the world's 209 cities, the air quality in Kathmandu is 7th worst, according to a report of Serbia-based research company Numbeo, which conducted the research on air quality of world's major cities and released its 2017 report this week.
