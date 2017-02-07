Kanpur train accident: ISI mastermind...

Kanpur train accident: ISI mastermind arrested in Nepal, confesses to crime 17 mins ago

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Nepal, Feb 7: The prime accused behind the Kanpur train accident has been arrested in Kathmandu, Nepal and is being questioned by the police. As per the TV reports, the accused Shamshul Hoda confessed to the crime and also revealed that Dawood masterminded the train mishap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,402 • Total comments across all topics: 278,650,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC