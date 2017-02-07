Kanpur train accident: ISI mastermind arrested in Nepal, confesses to crime 17 mins ago
Nepal, Feb 7: The prime accused behind the Kanpur train accident has been arrested in Kathmandu, Nepal and is being questioned by the police. As per the TV reports, the accused Shamshul Hoda confessed to the crime and also revealed that Dawood masterminded the train mishap.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
