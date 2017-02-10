'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' winner Teriya Magar gets grand welcome in Nepal
Kathmandu: Teriya Magar, the title winner of the dance reality TV show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" season 9 was given a hero's welcome as she returned to her home in Rupandehi district in Nepal. Teriya came home to an upbeat welcome ceremony by the Teriya Magar Foundation in which she was feted by chief district officer, local development officer and district education officer among other high ranking government officials in the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC