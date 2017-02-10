'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' winner Teriya Magar gets grand welcome in Nepal

Kathmandu: Teriya Magar, the title winner of the dance reality TV show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" season 9 was given a hero's welcome as she returned to her home in Rupandehi district in Nepal. Teriya came home to an upbeat welcome ceremony by the Teriya Magar Foundation in which she was feted by chief district officer, local development officer and district education officer among other high ranking government officials in the district.

