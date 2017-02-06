ISI agent masterminding train derailments in India arrested in Nepal

New Delhi , Feb. 7 : A person, identified as Shamshul Hudda, having links with Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence has been arrested by Indian security agencies in Kathmandu, Nepal and is the alleged mastermind of a conspiracy of train derailments in India. According to National Investigation Agency sources, Hudda was deported to Kathmandu, where a team of Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing was already present, after pressure from Nepal and Indian investigative agencies.

