ISI agent masterminding train derailm...

ISI agent masterminding train derailments in India arrested in Nepal

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi , Feb. 7 : A person, identified as Shamshul Hudda, having links with Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence has been arrested by Indian security agencies in Kathmandu, Nepal and is the alleged mastermind of a conspiracy of train derailments in India. According to National Investigation Agency sources, Hudda was deported to Kathmandu, where a team of Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing was already present, after pressure from Nepal and Indian investigative agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,623,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC